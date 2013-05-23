CONAKRY May 23 Ten people were injured when
security forces and supporters of Guinea President Alpha Conde
clashed with protesters marching in the capital against planned
legislative elections on Thursday, a hospital source said.
The opposition accuses Conde of attempting to rig the
long-delayed polls due to take place on June 30. Conde took
office in 2010 following the first democratic transfer of power
in the mineral-rich nation since independence in 1958.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon at the demonstrators,
who deviated from a route approved by the authorities and
marched on one of Conakry's principal thoroughfares, a Reuters
witness said.
The marchers burned tyres in the streets and clashed with
Conde supporters. Later, witnesses heard gunshots in Conakry's
Bambeto neighbourhood, a traditional opposition stronghold.
"We've admitted around ten wounded, including opposition
leaders ... The situation for some of the injured is fairly
serious," a doctor at a private clinic told Reuters.
Witnesses saw numerous injured protesters carried away from
the demonstration.
The government said in a statement that some of the marchers
had been armed with knives and clubs and blamed the injuries on
the demonstrators themselves.
"These over-excited demonstrators, desiring to reach at all
costs the motorway in violation of the approved itinerary ...
attacked their own political leaders," said government spokesman
Damantang Albert Camara.
At least 18 people have been killed in violent clashes since
March in Conakry and over 300 others have been wounded.
Opposition leaders temporarily suspended demonstrations
earlier this month to allow U.N.-brokered talks with the
government to take place but later called for renewed protests,
accusing Conde of sabotaging the negotiations.
The opposition says Conde did not consult them before
announcing the June poll date and accuse South African firm
Waymark, which has a contract to revise the voter list, of
making changes in favour of Conde's political allies.
They are also demanding that Guineans living abroad be
allowed to vote in the polls.
The election, first scheduled for 2011, is meant to complete
a transition to civilian rule after a military coup in 2008 but
has been postponed several times as government and opposition
parties remain at loggerheads.
Despite vast deposits of gold, iron ore and diamonds, global
miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
have slowed billions of dollars of investments in the
west African nation, citing political uncertainty as one of the
reasons.