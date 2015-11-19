CONAKRY Nov 19 Guinea's President Alpha Conde
on Thursday dismissed the interior minister and a senior
official in connection with their handling of two murder cases,
a senior government source said.
"Mamoudou Cisse, minister of the interior is stripped of his
functions for gross misconduct," said a presidential decree read
out on state radio. State secretary for religious affairs El
Hadj Abdoulaye Diassy was also dismissed, a second decree said.
A source close to the presidency said that the dismissals
followed the murders of two brothers in the northern town of
Touba, a site of pilgrimage for West African Muslims.
One was decapitated with a machete and the other stabbed to
death during a quarrel over the construction of a mosque. The
state prosecutor has since opened an investigation and 13 people
have been arrested.
