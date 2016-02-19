CONAKRY Feb 19 Guinea's four-day general strike
ended on Friday after the government agreed to raise wages and
pensions for workers, labour union officials and the government
said on Friday.
The strike began peacefully on Monday, with banks, shops and
markets shut and public transport at a standstill. Sparks of
violence flared as the week went on, however, with gunshots
heard and roads blockaded with burning tyres on Thursday,
witnesses told Reuters.
There was some concern that the strike might hit the West
African country's mining sector, already struggling due to low
commodity prices. But major mining firms said earlier this week
that production of bauxite was unimpaired.
Guinea, whose economy is still reeling from an Ebola
outbreak, holds nearly a third of the world's reserves of the
metal, used to make aluminium, and currently produces around 18
million tonnes a year.
General strikes about 10 years ago caused rampant disruption
and the subsequent crackdown led by security forces led to the
deaths of 135 people.
Despite the agreement over wages and pensions, the
government of Guinea did not agree to lower fuel prices -
another key union demand.
"On the ... point concerning the price of fuel, the union
members have accepted to wait for the end of the IMF
(commitment)," said Amadaou Damaro Camara, vice-president of
parliament, referring to the International Monetary Fund.
Guinea's IMF three-year, $199 million program is due to end
in March.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Edward McAllister;
Editing by Makini Brice and Katharine Houreld)