CONAKRY May 8 Guinea has indicted a gendarme
officer on rape charges related to a stadium massacre of
pro-democracy protesters by forces linked to the military junta
in September 2009.
Rights groups have criticised President Alpha Conde, elected
in 2010 in Guinea's first democratic handover of power since
independence from France in 1958, for not moving fast enough to
bring those responsible to justice.
About six people have so far been charged in relation to the
attack, though none have been tried. The officer is the first in
the case to be indicted for rape.
"A gendarme officer has been formally indicted on rape
charges after he was identified by one of his victims," said
Thierno Maadjou Sow, head of the Guinea chapter of the
International Federation for Human Rights.
"The rape took place during the September 28 massacre," he
said. "The indictment is a first in Guinea. It will certainly
allow us to move forward on this issue."
A Guinean official confirmed the charges but declined to
identify the officer.
More than 150 people were shot, stabbed, bludgeoned or
trampled to death after pro-democracy demonstrators gathered at
a stadium in the minerals-rich nation's capital for a rally.
A U.N.-led probe concluded the abuses likely constituted
crimes against humanity.
Corinne Dufka, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch who
interviewed over 20 rape victims after the incident, said the
indictment offered a glimmer of hope.
"These women and girls were subjected to sexual violence of
particular brutality, including individual and gang rape with
batons, rifle butts, and bayonets. Indeed at least four women
were murdered after being raped," she told Reuters.
"We believe most of these assaults were carried out by
members of the Presidential Guard. We salute the progress this
indictment represents and hope others will follow," she added.
Several officials of the former military junta that ruled
Guinea for two years after a 2008 coup have been charged with
crimes relating to the massacre, including Lieutenant Aboubacar
Sidiki Diakite, then the head of the Presidential Guard.
