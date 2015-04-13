CONAKRY, April 13 At least two people were wounded by gunfire on Monday during opposition protests against the government's electoral timetable and insecurity in Guinea's capital Conakry, the government said in a statement.

Two people were admitted to Conakry's Donka hospital with gunshot wounds, the statement said, though the origin of the gunfire was unclear.

Another three people were rumoured to have been injured by gunfire in the Hamdallaye neighbourhood, an opposition stronghold, the statement said.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)