CONAKRY, April 15 At least three people were
killed and 50 wounded during two days of violent protests this
week in Guinea's capital Conakry, opposition parties said on
Wednesday, blaming police "repression" for the deaths.
However, the government denied security forces had shot at
the protesters during the demonstrations, which were called by
the opposition parties to pressure authorities to hold local
elections before a planned presidential vote, as laid out in a
2013 agreement between Guinea's rival political factions.
The protests turned violent on Monday, with at least six
people hit by bullets, and the opposition suspended the
demonstrations on Tuesday until next week. Conakry was calm on
Wednesday.
"This particularly heavy toll is due to the violent
repression of the protest by the police and gendarmes who are
carrying out policing duties with weapons of war," the
opposition parties said in a statement.
They said 12 of the dozens injured in the protests were shot
by the police.
Guinea's government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara denied
the opposition parties' accusations.
"Strict orders were given to the military to stay in their
barracks. The police and the gendarmes responsible for law
enforcement operations have only conventional equipment to
contain crowd movements," he said.
Prolonged political instability has hampered Guinea's
ability to develop its rich mineral deposits, which include
bauxite and iron ore.
