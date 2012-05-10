* Demonstrators angered by handling of election
* Two injured by live rounds, witnesses say
* Government says 17 security personnel hurt, bans demos
(Adds govt toll, ban on marches)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, May 10 Guinea security forces used
guns, teargas and truncheons on Thursday to scatter protesters
angered by the government's handling of upcoming parliamentary
elections, witnesses said.
The government said later in the day that 17 members of the
security forces had been injured and, amid rumours of further
protests planned for Friday, banned all demonstrations.
Tensions have been rising in the West African country
between the administration of President Alpha Conde and the
opposition, which has accused him of attempting to consolidate
power by pre-rigging the polls in his favour.
Wrangling over how to organise the vote has caused the date
of the poll, initially meant to come on the heels of Conde's
election in late 2010, to backslide repeatedly.
"The CENI (independent national electoral commission) is
corrupt," Kerfalla Sylla, one of the protesters in the capital
Conakry, said.
Witnesses said more than two thousand people had joined the
protest - the first of several planned by the opposition -
before police charged it, and that at least two people were
injured with live rounds.
"I was running and I saw an old man struggling with a
soldier who was holding a weapon to him. I wanted to fight the
soldier and he shot me, the bullet hit me in the foot,"
protester Mamadou Aliou Diallo told Reuters.
Another protester said he saw a man shot in the back during
the clashes, in which some demonstrators lobbed chunks of
concrete at the police.
A government spokesman said that the demonstration had been
authorised, but that police were forced to intervene after the
protesters became unruly. He gave no details on injuries.
Speaking on state television on Thursday evening, Alhassane
Conde, minister of territorial administration, cited the
injuries and other violence as a reason to ban further protests.
"I call on the security forces to ready themselves. Anyone
who decides to protest without authorisation will bear the full
force of the law and the state," he said.
Conde last month scrapped a July 8 election date to give
officials more time to fix problems in the voter registration
system, a move welcomed by opposition parties.
But opposition figures also have demanded that electoral
body officials resign and be replaced over concerns that they
are biased in Conde's favour.
The standoff has heightened tensions in the coup-plagued
nation and rekindled divisions between the country's two most
populous ethnicities, the Malinke and the Peul.
Conde, a Malinke, narrowly defeated Peul candidate Cellou
Dalein Diallo in the 2010 polls.
The European Union, which cut off aid programmes in Guinea
after a 2008 coup, has said it will only resume full cooperation
in the country after the parliamentary polls.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminum ore
bauxite and its iron ore riches have drawn billions of dollars
in planned new investments from companies like Rio Tinto
and Vale .
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis and David Lewis; Editing by
Michael Roddy)