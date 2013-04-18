* Police clash with opposition protesters in Conakry
* Witnesses say three wounded, one by gun shot
* Opposition objects to management of voter lists
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 18 At least one person was shot
and wounded during clashes in the Guinean capital Conakry on
Thursday between riot police and youths protesting against the
government's preparations for a long-delayed parliamentary
election, witnesses said.
President Alpha Conde last week unilaterally called the
election for June 30 without agreeing to opposition demands that
the government allow the mostly pro-opposition diaspora to vote,
and strip South Africa's Waymark of its contract to manage the
voter list.
Opposition parties accuse Conde, who took office in 2010
following the first democratic transfer of power since
independence in 1958, of planning to rig the vote.
The demonstrators, many of them shirtless, hurled stones at
security forces firing tear gas along one of the rundown seaside
capital's main highways, linking the city centre to the airport.
At least three people were wounded, including one who was
shot in the chest, witnesses said.
"There are gendarmes and police on every intersection," said
Souleyman Bah, a resident of the neighbourhood of Bambeto, an
opposition stronghold.
Plumes of smoke rose as some of the protesters, who were
armed with clubs and sticks, burned tyres and debris. Traders in
Conakry's Madina market shuttered their shops.
In February and March, nine people were killed and 300 were
wounded during days of similar clashes between opposition
protesters, security forces and government supporters.
The election, originally scheduled for 2011, is meant to
complete a transition to civilian rule following a military coup
in 2008, and could unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in
European aid.
Guinea is the world's top bauxite exporter, but long-term
instability has helped to deter investment in its vast untapped
reserves of gold, iron ore and diamonds.
The government was not immediately available to comment on
Thursday's violence. It had warned that it would not tolerate
violence during the protests, nor be swayed by opposition
threats.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kevin Liffey)