* Police clash with opposition protesters in Conakry
* Witnesses say three wounded, one by gunshot
* Opposition objects to management of voter lists
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, April 18 At least one person was shot
and wounded during clashes in the Guinean capital Conakry on
Thursday between riot police and youths protesting against the
government's preparations for a long-delayed parliamentary
election, witnesses said.
President Alpha Conde last week unilaterally called the
election for June 30 without agreeing to opposition demands that
the government allow the mostly pro-opposition diaspora to vote,
and strip South Africa's Waymark of its contract to manage the
voter list.
Opposition parties accuse Conde, who took office in 2010
following the first democratic transfer of power since
independence in 1958, of planning to rig the vote.
The demonstrators, many of them shirtless, hurled stones at
security forces firing tear gas to disperse them along one of
the rundown seaside capital's main highways, linking the city
centre to the airport.
At least three people were wounded, including one who was
shot in the chest, witnesses said.
"There are gendarmes and police on every intersection," said
Souleyman Bah, a resident of the neighbourhood of Bambeto, an
opposition stronghold.
Plumes of smoke rose as some of the protesters, who were
armed with clubs and sticks, burned tyres and debris. Traders in
Conakry's Madina market shuttered their shops.
Guinea government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara told
Reuters seven opposition leaders were arrested for straying out
of the designated protest area.
In February and March, nine people were killed and 300 were
wounded during days of similar clashes between opposition
protesters, security forces and government supporters.
The election, originally scheduled for 2011, is meant to
complete a transition to civilian rule following a military coup
in 2008, and could unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in
European aid.
Guinea is the world's top bauxite exporter but long-term
instability has helped to deter investment in its vast untapped
reserves of gold, iron ore and diamonds.
The government was not immediately available to comment on
Thursday's violence. It had said it would not tolerate violence
during the protests, nor be swayed by opposition threats.
The crisis has alarmed Guinea's neighbours and the
international community, which are working behind the scenes to
bring both sides to the negotiating table.
The UN Secretary General's special representative to the
region Said Djinnit, appointed as facilitator of the dialogue
between the opposition and the government, called for calm on
Thursday after a two-day meeting with both parties in Conakry.
