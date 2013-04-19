CONAKRY, April 19 One man has died from wounds
suffered during clashes in the Guinean capital of Conakry
between security forces and demonstrators protesting against
preparations for a long-delayed parliamentary election, a
government spokesman said on Friday.
Damantang Albert Camara said more than 15 others were
wounded, including four from gunshots, during Thursday's
protests sparked by President Alpha Conde's decision last week
to fix June 30 as the date for the ballot.
He did so without agreeing to opposition demands that the
government allow the mostly pro-opposition diaspora to vote and
strip South Africa's Waymark of its contract to manage the voter
list.
Opposition parties accuse Conde, who took office in 2010
following the first democratic transfer of power since
independence in 1958, of planning to rig the vote.
"The person died as a result of beating," Camara said of the
fatality, without providing further details.
Youths throwing rocks barricaded roads and burned tires in
opposition strongholds in the seaside capital on Thursday and
police fired tear gas to disperse them, residents said.
In February and March, nine people were killed and 300
wounded during days of similar clashes between opposition
protesters, security forces and government supporters.
The election, originally scheduled for 2011, is meant to
complete a transition to civilian rule following a military coup
in 2008, and could unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in
European aid.
Guinea is the world's top bauxite exporter, but long-term
instability has helped to deter investment in its vast untapped
reserves of gold, iron ore and diamonds.
