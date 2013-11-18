CONAKRY Nov 18 One person was killed and nine
others injured during clashes in Guinea's capital after a
journalist critical of President Alpha Conde said he had been
targeted for assassination, a government statement said.
The violence highlighted simmering tensions in the West
African nation, days after the Supreme Court rejected opposition
challenges to the ruling party's victory in a Sept. 28
parliamentary election.
The government said security forces intervened on Sunday
after youths set up checkpoints and attacked cars in the coastal
capital, Conakry.
Four of those injured were members of the security forces,
said the statement issued on Monday.
Violence erupted when crowds gathered at the offices of
privately-owned Planet FM after Mandian Sidibe, one of the
station's journalists, said he was being targeted in a plot to
kill him.
The government said the information was "completely false
and irresponsible".
The parliamentary election was the last step in a long
process of restoring civilian rule to Guinea, the world's top
bauxite exporter and home to some of the largest, untapped iron
ore reserves.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)