CONAKRY Feb 28 Authorities in Guinea called for
calm on Thursday after more than 100 people were injured in
clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces
in the capital Conakry.
The government is preparing for a long-delayed parliamentary
election the opposition fears will be rigged.
"We call on the population to remain calm," said government
spokesman Damantang Albert Camara. "The street is not the place
to resolve political disagreements."
A government official said on state television that 130
people were hurt in Wednesday's riots, including 68 members of
the security forces, two of whom were in a critical condition.
Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets to
protest against the May election. Clashes broke out between
rock-throwing youths and security forces armed with truncheons
and teargas grenades.
Police in anti-riot gear were posted in opposition
strongholds in the capital on Thursday. Many shops were closed
and debris, including burned tyres and rocks, littered the
streets.
Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, who lost narrowly to
President Alpha Conde in the 2010 election, accused the security
forces of cracking down harshly on demonstrators, adding some
were arrested and beaten.
"The president of the republic has a crucial responsibility
to create peace. He needs to agree to listen to others, to
respect his adversaries," he said.
Conde was attending a regional summit in Ivory Coast during
the protests.
Guinea's opposition coalition called for widespread protests
in Conakry after announcing last week it would boycott
preparations for the election, saying they were flawed.
The election set for May 12 is intended to be the last step
in Guinea's transition to civilian rule after two years under a
army junta following the death of long-time leader Lansana Conte
in 2008. The poll was due to have been held in 2011 but has been
delayed four times.
The opposition says the elections commission chose the poll
date unilaterally and that two companies contracted to update
voter rolls have skewed the lists in Conde's favour. They also
want Guineans living abroad to be allowed to vote.
Conde won the 2010 presidential election in the world's top
supplier of bauxite, the raw material in aluminium, promising
prosperity for the former French colony's 10 million people
whose economy produces only about $1.50 per person per day
despite a wealth of natural resources, including the world's
largest untapped iron ore deposit.
The European Union, a major donor, warned in November that
it needed a credible and detailed timeline for the election to
unblock about 174 million euros ($229 million) in aid.
French Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot said:
"France calls on all Guinea's political players to hold back and
commit immediately in good faith in a process of political
dialogue."
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; additional reporting by John
Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence)