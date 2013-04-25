CONAKRY, April 25 At least one person was shot
dead and several were wounded in clashes between security forces
and demonstrators after a protest by tens of thousands of
opposition supporters in Guinea on Thursday, government and
opposition figures said.
Opposition parties accuse President Alpha Conde, who took
office in 2010 following Guinea's first democratic transfer of
power since independence in 1958, of trying to rig coming
legislative elections in the world's largest bauxite exporter.
They called for protests after Conde this month set an
election for June 30 without agreeing to demands that he strip a
South African company, Waymark, of its contract to manage the
voter list and allow the mostly pro-opposition diaspora to vote.
Government spokesman Damatang Albert Camara said authorities
would request an international enquiry to determine who had
fired the shots during Thursday's demonstration.
"There was one dead and two wounded by bullets," he told
Reuters. "It is in everyone's interest to find out why there was
shooting with live bullets and who was responsible."
A government communique said two members of security forces
were wounded.
Sidya Toure, a leader of the opposition, said one of its
supporters had been killed and several others wounded, one of
them seriously.
The person killed was identified as 16-year-old Babacar
Diallo.
"This is an unacceptable situation. Those in power do not
respect the rights of our citizens," Toure said. "Why open fire
on unarmed people after we had marched peacefully for hours?"
Long-term instability in Guinea has helped to deter
investment in its vast untapped reserves of gold, iron ore and
diamonds.
At least 24 people have been killed in political protests
since Conde took office. In February and March, nine people were
killed and 300 wounded during days of clashes between opposition
protesters, security forces and government supporters.
The latest bloodshed comes a day after the government and
opposition signed a pact to avoid politically motivated
violence.
The election, originally scheduled for 2011, is meant to
complete a transition to civilian rule following a military coup
in 2008, and could unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in
European aid.
The crisis has alarmed Guinea's neighbours and the
international community, which are working behind the scenes to
bring both sides to the negotiating table.
