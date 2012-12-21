CONAKRY Dec 21 The government of Guinea on
Friday cleared a project by state-owned China Power Investment
Corp to invest nearly $6 billion in an alumina
refinery in Boffa, some 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital, a
statement from the government said.
The project for the 4 million tonne per year refinery, which
also includes a deep water port and a power plant in the
mineral-rich west African state, was given the green light
during a cabinet meeting on Friday.
"The council of ministers authorized the issuance of an
environmental compliance certificate for China Power
Investment's project," the statement said, clearing the last
hurdle before the construction phase.