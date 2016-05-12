CONAKRY May 12 Guinea lost around $500 million
in revenue in 2015 after an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus
and the drop in global commodity prices slowed growth and hurt
the mining sector in the West African country, Prime Minister
Mamady Youla said on Thursday.
The country was one of three West African states at the
centre of the outbreak, with more than 2,500 people in Guinea
dying of the virus in 2014 and 2015.
"Growth was zero in 2015," Youla told a press conference.
"We recorded a 2.9 trillion Guinean francs (around $350 million)
shortfall in our revenue and $150 million shortfall in our
foreign exchange earnings".
Mining is the main source of foreign exchange in Guinea,
which holds nearly a third of the world's reserves of bauxite,
the metal used to make aluminium.
"In February 2011, the price of iron was $187 per ton",
Youla said. "In December 2015 it was $39 per ton. We have seen a
collapse that hasn't encouraged the development of projects in
this sector".
Hoping for a rebound, the country has set its economic
growth target at nearly 4 percent for 2016, the prime minister
said, and is seeking double-digit growth by 2020. It banks on
the Simandou iron ore project, worth an estimated $21 billion.
Guinea was declared Ebola-free in December but at least five
people have since died of the disease. The prime minister said
on Thursday that the situation was "totally under control".
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Marine Pennetier; Editing
by James Dalgleish)