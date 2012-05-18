CONAKRY May 18 UC RUSAL's
Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea has not been in production
since April 3, despite the suspension of a strike at the plant
late last month, union and company officials said on Friday.
Operations at Friguia have been repeatedly disrupted in
recent months due to disputes between unions and RUSAL, the
world's largest producer of aluminium, over pay and benefits.
"There has not been any production since April 3," said
Kabinet Barry, a union official at Friguia, which produces about
630,000 tonnes of alumina a year in normal circumstances.
Two other sources, both local RUSAL employees at Friguia,
confirmed that the plant was not producing alumina.
A RUSAL representative said the situation had not changed
from April 27, when the company said that the suspension of "an
illegal strike" by Friguia unions has not led to the complex's
operations fully restarting.
The firm said at the time that output was not affected as
RUSAL compensated the shortfall in alumina from its reserve.
But it also recognised that the plant was not fully
operational as union officials were in charge of the plant and
expatriate experts were staying away due to security reasons.
Workers went on strike at Friguia - the only refinery in
Guinea, the world's No. 1 exporter of bauxite - in April to
demand a minimum wage of $400 per month and the payment of the
employees' medical costs.
