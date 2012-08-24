MOSCOW Aug 24 Russia's UC RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminium producer, said on Friday that Guinean
unions' demands for its Friguia plant deal to be annulled have
no legal merit and promised to protect its ownership rights.
Guinean labour unions backed by the main worker federation,
CNTG, have asked the government to annul the 2006 contract that
sold the country's Friguia alumina refinery to RUSAL, a union
leader said on Thursday.
Amadou Diallo, CNTG's secretary general, said that it was "a
collective demand from all the unions and they are all backing
this memorandum".
RUSAL said on Friday that it has not received a copy of the
memorandum despite an official request, but it sees no legal
ground in such demand.
"RUSAL has been and remains a rightful owner of the Friguia
bauxite and alumina complex and will protect its ownership
rights by all legal means around the world," a RUSAL spokesman
said in an email.
"We hope that the government of the Republic of Guinea will
act in accordance with the laws of Guinea and international
law," the spokesman added.
RUSAL paid $19 million in 2006 for the refinery, a price the
current government has said was too low.
Labour unions at the refinery have been embroiled in a wage
dispute with RUSAL for several years, leading to numerous
strikes and shutdowns, and the plant is not operating at its
full capacity of 640,000 tonnes a year.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Katya Golubkova and
David Goodman)