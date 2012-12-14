CONAKRY Dec 14 The government of Guinea reached
an agreement with trade unions on Friday to grant state
employees a 50 percent salary increase, ending a four-month
stand-off, according to the text of the deal read on state
television.
"The different parties agreed to an increase...of 50 percent
in three phases - 10 percent from Oct. 1, 2012, 15 percent from
Oct. 1, 2013 and 25 percent before the end of 2013," the
agreement read.
After securing $2.1 billion in debt relief under the World
Bank and International Monetary Fund Heavily Indebted Poor
Countries initiative in September, Guinea offered state
employees a 10 percent pay rise.
The unions immediately rejected the proposal and threatened
to go on strike if they did not receive a 200 percent wage
increase.
Though Guinea is the world's top supplier of the aluminium
ore bauxite and holds rich deposits of iron ore, gold and
diamonds, more than half of Guineans live on less than a dollar
a day.
The highest paid state employees currently earn around $200
dollars per month.
