By Richard Valdmanis
DAKAR, Aug 24 Brazilian miner Vale
expects to start up its joint-venture Zogota iron ore mine in
Guinea on schedule by the end of the year, despite damage caused
in last month's attack by local villagers, the company said on
Friday.
Workers at the $5 billion project in the West African
state's remote Forestiere region remain offsite, however, after
they were evacuated when youths invaded during the night of July
30, spokeswoman Fatima Cristina added in an email to Reuters.
Guinea's government has said the damage to the site,
jointly-run by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG
Resources, could amount to tens of millions of dollars, though
Vale has said it does not yet have a precise estimate.
"We have no information available on the amount of damage,"
Cristina said. She added: "Estimated start-up for the Zogota
mine is second half of 2012, as stated in our second quarter
financial statement."
The company said in May that tight credit and government
demands for a bigger cut in its project could ultimately lead it
to abandon the Zogota mine project, which taps into Guinea's
giant Simandou iron ore deposit.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of bauxite and has
attracted billions of dollars of investment into its iron ore
deposits, but it remains one of the most politically turbulent
and least developed countries on the planet, with tensions
evident between mining firms and local communities.
A memorandum written by the Forestiere Bureau of Elders
describing the incident said the local protesters attacked the
mine site after village representatives pressing demands for
employment and pollution mitigation were turned away by local
authorities in the regional capital N'Zerekore.
FIVE KILLED
The attack on the mine has stirred controversy in the
country, struggling to complete a transition to civilian rule
after a 2008 coup. Security forces cracked down on the village
of Zogota three days after the attack on the mine in an
overnight clash that killed at least five people.
Opponents of Guinea President Alpha Conde have accused his
administration of ordering the deployment as retribution,
pointing to the presence of a government delegation of cabinet
ministers to the mine and the regional capital N'Zerekore the
day before the crackdown.
The government has denied the accusations and has launched
an investigation into the killings.
"We went to N'Zerekore and to the mine site to look at the
damage," Guinea's Foreign Minister Edouard Niankoye Lamah told
Reuters by telephone. "It is unimaginable that the government
would order the shooting of its people in the middle of the
night. It is impossible."
Lamah said that damage to the Zogota mine site was estimated
in the tens of millions of dollars.
"When we arrived on the site, we saw the damage and it was
the initial view of some people that estimated the damage at
between $50 and $100 million. There were big machines damaged,"
he said. "To have a more precise estimate, we would need a
competent body to do a thorough examination of the damage, and
this hasn't been done yet."
Simandou is one of the world's largest unexploited iron ore
deposits. Vale and BSGR hold two of Simandou's four blocks,
while Rio Tinto and joint venture partner Chinalco hold
the other two.
Other high profile mining projects, including Russian giant
RUSAL's Friguia alumina refining operation, have frequent
trouble with local communities in the form of strikes and
protests by workers and retirees.
