CONAKRY Nov 25 At least one person was killed and several wounded on Monday during an protest in Guinea over the results of a Sept. 28 parliamentary election, a witness and a security official said.

Guinea's opposition parties called their supporters to the streets to protest a Supreme Court decision that rejected complaints about the results of the election, meant to cap the transition to civilian rule after a 2008 military coup.

The court had confirmed the results giving President Alpha Conde's RPG party 53 of the 114 seats in parliament, short of an outright majority. The opposition says the vote was flawed.

Groups of youths barricaded main roads around the capital Conakry on Monday, burning tyres and hurling rocks at the police who tried to disperse them with teargas.

"At this time, we have counted just one death: a youth," a senior police officer told Reuters, requesting anonymity. He added that several others were wounded including six policemen.

Conakry resident Oumar Camara, who witnessed the incident, said he heard shots fired and saw several wounded, at least one by gunshot.

"I saw a young man who as hit by a bullet. A woman who was weeping beside him, said she was his sister," Camara said.

Guinea's transition to civilian rule has frequently been violent, hampering efforts to attract foreign investors to the country's rich but underdeveloped iron ore, bauxite, gold and diamond reserves.

Over 50 people were killed before the elections in various protests.

President Conde is leading a team of officials to a two-day conference in Abu Dhabi to woo investors, hoping to convince them of a return to political stability. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)