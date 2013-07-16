CONAKRY, July 16 At least eight people have been
killed in ethnic violence in southeastern Guinea which entered a
second day on Tuesday, witnesses said, underscoring tensions in
the West African nation ahead of parliamentary elections.
In Nzerekore, Guinea's second largest town, ethnic gangs
prowled the streets and witnesses reported shooting. The
violence erupted on Monday after a man accused of being a thief
was killed in the nearby town of Koule, residents said.
"Everything is closed: the market, banks, shops. People have
stayed at home," said Ousmane Balde, a resident of Nzerekore,
which lies some 980 km (612 miles) from the capital Conakry.
A second source, who asked not to be identified, said he had
seen at least eight dead at the city's hospital. Most of them
were killed with machetes and one appeared to have been burned
alive, the source said.
Alpha Saliou Diallo, a local radio journalist, said hospital
sources were citing at least 11 dead and 50 people injured.
It was not possible to reach the hospital by telephone.
After months of deadlock and deadly clashes, often
ethnically-driven, Guinea's political leaders have agreed to
hold a long-overdue parliamentary election on September 24.
The poll is meant to be the final step in the return to
civilian rule in the mineral-rich nation after a 2008 coup.
President Alpha Conde won a 2010 presidential election but
his rivals accuse him of trying to rig the planned legislative
vote. Conde draws support from Guinea's second-largest ethnic
group, the Malinke, while the opposition is backed by the Peul,
who account for around 40 percent of the population.
Mining firms have signed multi-billion dollar deals in a bid
to secure untapped mineral riches, especially iron ore, but
political instability has led to some investment being frozen.
The region hit by the clashes is near Guinea's porous border
with Liberia, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone, all nations that are
in the process of recovering from conflicts of their own.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Daniel Flynn, Editing by
Gareth Jones)