CONAKRY, July 18 Authorities in Guinea on
Thursday identified bodies of people hacked and burned to death
and rounded up dozens of suspects after days of ethnic clashes
that killed 58 people and injured at least 160 more, officials
said.
Residents said that towns in southeastern Guinea where the
military has moved in to restore order were mostly calm after
days of violence between rival communities.
The violence erupted after a man accused of being a thief
was lynched on Sunday. It took place against a background of
preparations for long-delayed legislative elections that are
meant to end years of transition back to civilian rule after a
2008 military coup.
"We have identified 58 dead up until now but calm has
returned," government spokesman Damantan Albert Camara said.
"The number of arrests has doubled," he added. "The security
forces have detained about 100 people. Some of them were armed
with machetes when they were arrested."
A local radio journalist, who asked to remain anonymous for
fear of reprisals, said identifying the bodies had proved
particularly challenging for authorities.
"Many were cut by machete and others were burned alive."
The clashes were between the mainly Christian or animist
Guerze community, which is dominant in the southeast, and
Konianke, who are mainly Muslim and come from further north but
have settled in the region.
The two groups have clashed over the past decade, competing
for influence in the fertile and mineral-rich region, which
boasts iron ore, diamond and uranium deposits.
The area shares borders with Ivory Coast, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, all of whom endured conflicts that spilled over borders
in recent decades.
The southeast forest region is home to former junta leader
Moussa Dadis Camara and its capital Nzerekore, Guinea's second
largest town, will likely play a decisive role in the elections.
Preparations for the vote have been marred by months of
violent protests as the opposition accused President Alpha
Conde, elected in a contested 2010 vote, of attempting to rig
the poll.
The political rift has fuelled tensions between the majority
Peul ethnic group, which backs the opposition, and the Malinke,
which support Conde.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis and Elise
