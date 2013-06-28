BISSAU, June 28 Guinea Bissau's interim leader
called elections on Friday that African and Western leaders hope
will end decades of instability in a former Portuguese colony
that has been become a narcotics trafficking hub to Europe.
President Manuel Serifo Nhamadjo said in a decree read over
state radio that the country was now ready for delayed
legislative and presidential elections after he had consulted
with political parties.
"Conditions are ripe for holding safe and secure legislative
and presidential elections on November 24," Nhamadjo said.
The elections were due to be held in May, but in March West
African leaders prolonged the mandate of the caretaker
government until the end of the year to give the interim
government more time to prepare.
Guinea Bissau was thrown into turmoil last year when
soldiers ousted interim President Raimundo Pereira and Prime
Minister Carlos Gomes Junior days before a runoff election Gomes
Junior was favoured to win.
Guinea-Bissau is rich in natural resources, including
minerals, cashews, and some of the world's best fishing
offshore, but political instability has hindered investment and
kept most of its 1.6 million people mired in poverty.
Thin law enforcement and alleged state complicity have
allowed South American cartels to use its scores of
mangrove-lined islands as a trans-shipment hub for cocaine bound
for the markets of Europe for more than a decade.
A U.S. sting operation that targeted the country's military
brass and saw the arrest of former navy chief Rear Admiral Jose
Americo Bubo Na Tchuto on April 2 sent shockwaves through the
tiny nation.
