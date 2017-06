ACCRA Feb 15 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of 11.98 million cedis ($7.13 mln) during the second half of 2011, compared to a 1.03 million cedi loss during the same period of 2010.

It said the improvement was driven by increased consumer demand. Turnover rose 22 percent to 146.79 million cedis and financial charges fell 50 percent to 5.94 million cedis, the company said. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)