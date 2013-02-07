Barclays makes early African exit with $2.8 billion share sale
LONDON Barclays cut its stake in Barclays Africa Group to 15 percent sooner than expected on Thursday, ending more than 90 years as a major presence in the continent.
ACCRA Feb 7 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited said on Thursday its net profit for the six months to December 2012 rose nearly 115 percent to 25.708 million cedis ($13.5 mln) compared with the same period the previous year as net financial charges fell.
The firm said net turnover for the period rose 20.1 percent to 176.349 million cedis from 146.789 million cedis
Net finance charges were down 64.1 percent to 2.850 million cedis from 5.939 million cedis, while earnings per share rose to 0.156 cedis from 0.073 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie)
LONDON Barclays cut its stake in Barclays Africa Group to 15 percent sooner than expected on Thursday, ending more than 90 years as a major presence in the continent.
NEW YORK Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.