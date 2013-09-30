BRIEF-California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple permit for autonomous vehicle testing - DMW
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
ACCRA, Sept 30 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited's net profits fell nearly 27 percent to 18.277 million cedis ($8.3 million) during the 12 months through June 2013, down from 25 million cedis during the same period a year earlier, the company said.
Net turnover rose nearly 10 percent to 321.017 million cedis, while earnings per share dropped to 0.086 cedis from 0.133 cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1 = 2.1950 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and its Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. (HDFS) subsidiary at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of HOG, HDFS and Harley-Davidson Funding Corp. (HDFC) at 'A' and HDFS's short-term IDR and commercial paper ratings at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook for HOG and HDFS is Stable. A c