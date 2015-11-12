(Add quote from Guinness)
LAGOS Nov 12 Nigeria's Guinness
said on Thursday it had been fined 1 billion naira ($5 million)
by the local food and drug agency over alleged infractions
relating to the destruction and re-validation of expired raw
materials without prior approval.
The local unit of Diageo said it did not fully
understand the basis for the fine, nor the particular
regulations infringed, but was in talks with the National Agency
for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to resolve
the matter.
It said Guinness had operated in Nigeria for over 65 years
and had conducted its business in accordance with the law and
Diageo's procedures relating to manufacturing practice.
"We remain committed to working with NAFDAC and other
regulatory authorities ... to produce and market quality
products ... and look forward to being able to resolve the
issue," the brewer said in a statement.
The regulator gave Guinness, Nigeria's second-largest
brewer, two-weeks from Nov. 9 to pay the fine, a local newspaper
reported, quoting NAFDAC letter.
Nigeria, reeling from a plunge in oil revenues which has
stemmed government cash flow, has tightened regulations after
President Muhammadu Buhari took office in May promising to clean
up corruption and mismanagement in Africa's biggest economy.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter and
Susan Thomas)