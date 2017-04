LAGOS May 13 Guinness Nigeria, a unit of Diageo, said on Monday its pretax profit for nine months to end-March 2013 fell 17.5 percent year-on-year to 11.23 billion naira ($71.3 mln), down from 13.61 billion naira in the same period of 2012.

The unit of the world's biggest spirit group said turnover rose marginally to 94.93 billion naira during the period as against 92.07 billion naira in previous year.