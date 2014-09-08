LAGOS, Sept 8 Guinness Nigeria,
said on Monday its 2014 pretax profit fell to 11.68 billion
naira ($72 mln), down 31 percent from 17.0 billion naira the
previous year, sending its shares down almost 4 percent.
The brewer also cut its dividend to 3.20 naira per share,
compared with the 7 naira per share it paid out for the previous
year.
Shares in the local unit of Diageo, which have
fallen 23 percent so far this year, were down 3.87 percent to
175.50 naira at 0948 GMT.
Revenues also declined to 109.20 billion naira in the twelve
month period to June 30, compared with 122.46 billion naira
during the same period last year, the company said in a filing
with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 162.21 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)