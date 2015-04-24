BRIEF-Victory New Materials announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
LAGOS, April 24 Guinness Nigeria said on Friday its 9-month pretax profit fell 9 percent to 7.13 billion naira ($36 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.
Revenue in the local unit of Diageo however rose to 84.75 billion naira compared with 78.01 billion, the firm said in a statement without giving a reason for the weaker profit.
($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Company’s net revenues increased by 25%, ending at 1.7 billion pesos for the period ending March 31, 2017