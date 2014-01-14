Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
Jan 14 Guirenniao Co Ltd
* Says plans to offer 89 million shares at 10.6 yuan ($1.75) per share in its initial listing in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gug95v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed slashing tax rates for businesses and on overseas corporate profits returned to the country in a plan greeted as an opening gambit by his fellow Republicans in Congress.