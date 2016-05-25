BRIEF-FC Porto reaches deal with Nuno Espirito Santo to end coach's contract
* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD REACHED AND AGREEMENT WITH NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO TO END THE COACH'S CONTRACT AS OF MAY 22
May 25 Guirenniao Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 30
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5aNApMj8
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD REACHED AND AGREEMENT WITH NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO TO END THE COACH'S CONTRACT AS OF MAY 22
ZURICH, May 23Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday: