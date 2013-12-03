BRIEF-Gaumont to sell Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe stake, launch buyback offer
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
Dec 3 Gui Zhou Tyre Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 300 million new shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyh25v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsroom)
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
* Says the company is in deal to fully acquire 100 percent stake in fisheries firm Honda Suisan Co Ltd
* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as