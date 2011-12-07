MUMBAI Dec 7 Chemicals maker Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd said on Wednesday it has entered into a joint venture with Gujarat Mineral Development Corp and Navin Fluorine to source the mineral flourspar, commonly known as fluorite.

The joint venture will be in the form of a separate firm in which Gujarat Fluorochemicals will hold 25 percent, the statement added.

Shares of Gujarat Fluoro ended down 4.3 percent at 411.5 rupees in a firm Mumbai market on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)