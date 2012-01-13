HONG KONG Jan 13 French power utility EDF
has submitted a preliminary non-binding bid to buy BG
Group Plc's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, a
source familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a deal
estimated about $900 million.
BG received between 6-7 bids earlier this week,
including from India's Adani group, state-run GAIL
India, and state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp,
separate sources told Reuters on Monday. The sources were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Both EDF and BG declined to comment.
Earlier on Friday, India's Economic Times reported
that bidders include German utility E.ON, U.S. and
U.K. based private equity firms, and Indian utility Torrent
Power.
At the current market price, BG's 65 percent stake in
Gujarat Gas is valued at more than $600 million. The successful
bidder will have to make an open offer for a minimum additional
26 percent stake, as per Indian regulations.
BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company,
announced in November, it was interested in selling its stake in
Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas distribution company.
BG India, which acquired the stake in 1997, is looking to
sell the stake as part of restructuring its asset portfolio.
Gujarat Gas currently supplies piped gas and compressed
natural gas to customers across Surat, Bharuch and Valsad cities
in the western state of Gujarat. The company also operates a
3,700 kilometre-long gas pipeline network.
The Indian company offers a strong foothold for overseas
players into India's fast growing gas market, with gas demand
expected to grow to 443 million cubic metres a day (mscmd) by
2017, from 166 mscmd currently.
EDF has previously said it would diversify its
nuclear-dominated power portfolio by building strong businesses
in gas and coal, as well as hydropower and renewables.