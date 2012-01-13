HONG KONG Jan 13 French power utility EDF has submitted a preliminary non-binding bid to buy BG Group Plc's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a deal estimated about $900 million.

BG received between 6-7 bids earlier this week, including from India's Adani group, state-run GAIL India, and state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, separate sources told Reuters on Monday. The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.

Both EDF and BG declined to comment. Earlier on Friday, India's Economic Times reported that bidders include German utility E.ON, U.S. and U.K. based private equity firms, and Indian utility Torrent Power.

At the current market price, BG's 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas is valued at more than $600 million. The successful bidder will have to make an open offer for a minimum additional 26 percent stake, as per Indian regulations.

BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company, announced in November, it was interested in selling its stake in Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas distribution company.

BG India, which acquired the stake in 1997, is looking to sell the stake as part of restructuring its asset portfolio.

Gujarat Gas currently supplies piped gas and compressed natural gas to customers across Surat, Bharuch and Valsad cities in the western state of Gujarat. The company also operates a 3,700 kilometre-long gas pipeline network.

The Indian company offers a strong foothold for overseas players into India's fast growing gas market, with gas demand expected to grow to 443 million cubic metres a day (mscmd) by 2017, from 166 mscmd currently.

EDF has previously said it would diversify its nuclear-dominated power portfolio by building strong businesses in gas and coal, as well as hydropower and renewables.