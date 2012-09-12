SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (IFR) - State-owned Gujarat State Power Corp has invited bids for an up to INR30bn (USD542m) dual-tranche bond sale. The debut sale is split into a 60-year hybrid tranche with a call at the end of 10th year and a 8-year straight bond.

Around eight to nine arrangers, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Darashaw, Trust Capital and Yes Bank, have been invited to submit bids by tomorrow. The sale is targeted to complete by the end of the month.

Originally, the company was targeting to wrap up the sale as a plain vanilla bond sale by September 12, but the plans were delayed as GSPC decided to include a hybrid tranche.

The hybrid has earned a 50% equity treatment from rating agency Crisil, and there will be a step-up of 200bp if the call is not exercised.

The 60-year tranche will be subordinated, while the 8- year tranche will qualify as senior debt. Crisil has assigned AA- rating to the sub-debt of up to INR10bn, while INR20bn of senior debt is rated AA by the rating agency.

CARE, another agency has assigned AA rating to the sub-debt and AA+ to the senior debt.

The Government of Gujarat, along with its public sector undertakings, held over 97% of equity of the company on March 31 2010.