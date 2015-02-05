Feb 5 Guler Yatirim Holding AS :

* Said on Wednesday sold 1,290,000 Hedef Girisim shares at 1.55 lira per share

* Said chairman sold another 1,290,000 Hedef Girisim shares at 1.54 lira per share

* As a result the company does not have Hedef Girisim's shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.4577 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)