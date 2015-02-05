MIDEAST STOCKS-Weaker global shares, oil may pull Gulf lower
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
Feb 5 Guler Yatirim Holding AS :
* Said on Wednesday sold 1,290,000 Hedef Girisim shares at 1.55 lira per share
* Said chairman sold another 1,290,000 Hedef Girisim shares at 1.54 lira per share
* As a result the company does not have Hedef Girisim's shares
($1 = 2.4577 liras)
PARIS, May 4 French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009.