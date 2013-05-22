DUBAI May 22 The lure of sub-saharan Africa,
with its geographic proximity and promise of higher returns, is
tempting cash-rich Gulf Arab bond investors to look south, a
marked departure from the relative comfort and familiarity of
the Middle East.
Gulf investment in Africa is not a new trend, with numerous
examples of strategic as well as opportunistic forays into the
continent in sectors such as telecommunications, agriculture,
and healthcare, through mergers and acquisitions, private equity
deals and foreign direct investment.
Although timely and complete data on Gulf investment in
Africa is not available, analysts say it broadly follows
increases in annual trade between the Middle East and Africa,
which has grown fivefold to $49 billion over the past decade,
according to Standard Chartered Bank.
Deploying cash into the continent's debt markets, though,
would signal a new form of investment, supported by increased
U.S. dollar-denominated issuance from Africa to help fund
massive development and infrastructure needs.
"The increased issuance from African names in hard currency
has started to attract regional (Middle Eastern) investors who
are looking for new investment opportunities to diversify risk,
and invest in higher-yield opportunities," said Dilawer Farazi,
portfolio manager at UAE-based asset manager InvestAD.
The company launched a fixed income fund in November to
focus on Africa as well as the Middle East. Along with Morocco's
Attijariwafabank, it also said it would launch a fund
to invest in African-listed equities.
Yields on emerging market bonds have slumped to historic
lows this year as global investors have scrambled to put excess
liquidity to use. With safe-haven assets such as U.S treasuries
offering low single-digit returns, investment into riskier bonds
in "frontier markets" has risen.
Last year, African bonds delivered returns of almost 20
percent according to the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index.
Although yields on African bonds have also tightened, they are
still higher than other markets.
Farazi said that many African issuers tend to be lower rated
than issuers in the Middle East and hence the yield pickup, but
if investors are comfortable with the credit story and the risk,
Africa throws up some good opportunities.
In April, Rwanda, ravaged by genocide 19 years ago, sold
a$400 million bond, its first international debt sale, with a
coupon of 6.625 percent, partly to fund infrastructure projects.
FIRST-TIME ISSUERS
Though still a nascent market, new U.S. dollar issuance from
sub-Saharan Africa is likely to increase in 2013 from just under
$10 billion last year. Kenya, Angola and Cameroon could be among
first-time sovereign issuers over the next couple of years,
according to the IMF.
"Demand for African fixed income assets is growing, and
Middle East investors are becoming more active in buying sub-
Saharan Africa bonds," said Rupesh Hindocha, head of credit
trading for Middle East and North Africa at Standard Chartered
Bank in Dubai.
"For Middle East investors, the historical trade links, for
example with East Africa, plus a strong commodities play on many
potential African issuers, make sense."
Hindocha said regional accounts, particularly asset
managers, have been more "active" in trading African bonds in
recent months but did not wish to give any quantitative volume
data. Recent new issues out of Africa had attracted interest
from the Middle East on the secondary market, he said.
One of the biggest factors that could mobilise Gulf
investors into African debt markets is the development of
Islamic finance on the continent, and specifically, issuance of
Islamic bonds, or sukuk.
New issues of sukuk, including issuance in local currencies,
jumped to a record high of about $121 billion worldwide in 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters data, from around $85 billion in
2011. But outstanding global demand for sukuk totals about $300
billion, according to an estimate by Ernst & Young.
"While Africa, hungry for investment, has a large Muslim
population, the Gulf states contain considerable wealth. Put
these two together and one has a compelling argument for the
involvement of the Gulf states in African Islamic finance," said
John Bates, emerging markets fixed income analyst at PineBridge
Investments, in London.
Last year, South Africa, by far the largest and deepest bond
market on the continent, announced plans for a sovereign sukuk
which would have specifically been marketed to Middle Eastern
investors.
It is believed the government had mandated at least two Gulf
banks to help arrange the transaction as well, but so far, a
deal has proved elusive. Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania have also
expressed a desire to issue global sukuk.
But there are risks.
"The legal systems are largely untested and given the
propensity of Islamic finance to be linked to underlying
physical assets, the issue of title presents challenges," Bates
said.
