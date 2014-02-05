* One African in five-strong forum panel addressing
agricultural problems
* Zambian minister says Cargill can't be part of Africa's
solution
By Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI, Feb 5 Paternalistic thinking from
Western firms will not solve Africa's agricultural problems,
which need to be addressed from African viewpoints, Zambia's
Agriculture Minister told a global forum.
Four out of five panelists who debated the issue at the
two-day agricultural forum in Abu Dhabi were non-Africans. South
African Johan Steyn, Managing Director of Cargill Inc.
Middle East and Africa, was the only one from the continent.
"One of the challenges that Africa has is that the world
thinks it can think for us," Minister Robert Sichinga said when
the floor of the forum was opened to questions on Tuesday.
"Please, for goodness sake, move away from this
paternalistic attitude of thinking that you can think for us."
Sichinga said that, while Steyn was from South Africa, he
was representing Cargill, and "with all due respect, there is no
way Cargill can be part of a solution."
The minister took issue with the unlisted U.S. firm, one of
the world's biggest agricultural commodities companies, paying
farmers in Zambia low prices for their cotton crop.
Steyn later told Reuters that Cargill was working with
small-scale farmers in Zambia and helping with seeds, chemicals
and fertilisers to help them develop their businesses.
Farmers had grown cotton in hope of receiving high prices
for their crop on the back of sharp gains in the 2011-12 season
but when world prices dropped by around 46 percent after
harvest, farmers received less than they hoped for their cotton.
"But then we started seeing more farmers grow maize and we
support all that production whether it is cotton or maize or
other crops," Steyn said.
"It is just a growing phase in which small scale farmers are
learning how to be part of the global economy."
Sichinga also criticized the forum's focus on high-tech
solutions for agriculture that were irrelevant to Africa.
"Who will pay for this technology and equipment and salaries
that are needed for researchers not to migrate to other
countries," he said.
The forum included presentations by Mark Post, a professor
of physiology at Maastricht University who is the scientist
behind laboratory-grown beef, meat grown from stem cells that
cost 250,000 euros and five years of research to produce.
"Are you sure that we can be able to use now the new burger
made out of stem cell technology? Is that what you expect of
someone in a village with less than primary education to
undertake?" Sichinga asked.