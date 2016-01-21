(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Nadia Saleem
MANAMA Jan 21 Bahrain's national carrier Gulf
Air has ordered 19 new Airbus aircraft and
upgraded a 16-aircraft Boeing order on Thursday, pushing
ahead with plans to renew its fleet.
The loss-making state carrier placed an order for 17 Airbus
A321neo and two Airbus A320neo aircraft, building on an existing
order of 10 A320neos planes, worth a combined $3.4 billion.
It also converted a previous 16-Dreamliner aircraft order
from U.S. manufacturer Boeing to wide-body 787-9s from 787-8s.
Gulf Air said it anticipates delivery to start from the second
quarter of 2018.
Gulf Air's orders are likely to be the only significant
commercial announcement at the Bahrain Airshow, which has been
overshadowed by defence needs amid escalating regional tensions.
To purchase the aircraft, Gulf Air plans an equal split
between financing and lease-buy-back structures.
"We're looking at all financing options in the market to
keep a healthy balance sheet," Gulf Air Chief Financial Officer
Sahar Ataei said at a media briefing at an industry event in
Bahrain.
"We are also seeking international financial advisers'
assistance in this area to look at our financing strategy."
The company is also looking to conclude contract details
with Canadian manufacturer Bombardier for its 110-seat CS100
aircraft, Chief Executive Maher al-Musallam said at a media
briefing.
Gulf Air in June 2011 placed an order for 10 CS100 with
options for another six.
The company has gone through a lengthy restructuring. It
reported an annual loss of 62.7 million dinars ($166.3 million)
for 2014 from a loss of 93.3 million dinars in 2013.
"2015 was a good year - we minimised our losses but the
financial year is not out yet," al-Musallam said.
