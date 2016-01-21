MANAMA Jan 21 Gulf Air will secure 16
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners under a restructured order worth $4.2
billion, the Bahraini carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The 787-9s are scheduled to be delivered from the second
quarter of 2018 and will replace 16 Boeing 787-8s which had been
ordered previously, according to the statement which did not
give details about the previous order.
Bahrain's national carrier has gone through a lengthy
restructuring which aims to return the loss-making airline to
profit. It reported an annual loss of 62.7 million dinars
($166.3 million) for 2014, down from a loss of 93.3 million
dinars in 2013.
($1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars)
