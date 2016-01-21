MANAMA Jan 21 Gulf Air will secure 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners under a restructured order worth $4.2 billion, the Bahraini carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

The 787-9s are scheduled to be delivered from the second quarter of 2018 and will replace 16 Boeing 787-8s which had been ordered previously, according to the statement which did not give details about the previous order.

Bahrain's national carrier has gone through a lengthy restructuring which aims to return the loss-making airline to profit. It reported an annual loss of 62.7 million dinars ($166.3 million) for 2014, down from a loss of 93.3 million dinars in 2013. ($1 = 0.3771 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)