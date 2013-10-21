DUBAI/NEW YORK Oct 21 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is negotiating a multibillion-dollar order for dozens of Boeing jets including at least 25 of the U.S. company's revamped 777 mini-jumbo, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The fast-expanding Gulf airline, which competes with other regional giants Emirates and Qatar Airways, is looking to buy between 25 and 30 of the revamped "777X," they said.

In a vote of confidence for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which has suffered a number of high-profile technical problems, Etihad may also increase its order for the lightweight passenger jet by as many as 30 aircraft, one of the sources said.

Boeing said interest was "high" for the revamped 777X but declined comment on individual negotiations. Etihad also declined comment.