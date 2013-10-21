GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
DUBAI/NEW YORK Oct 21 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is negotiating a multibillion-dollar order for dozens of Boeing jets including at least 25 of the U.S. company's revamped 777 mini-jumbo, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The fast-expanding Gulf airline, which competes with other regional giants Emirates and Qatar Airways, is looking to buy between 25 and 30 of the revamped "777X," they said.
In a vote of confidence for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which has suffered a number of high-profile technical problems, Etihad may also increase its order for the lightweight passenger jet by as many as 30 aircraft, one of the sources said.
Boeing said interest was "high" for the revamped 777X but declined comment on individual negotiations. Etihad also declined comment.
* Wall St cuts losses as Trump talks deregulation, infrastructure
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO