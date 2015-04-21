DUBAI, April 21 Kuwait's Gulf Bank,
the Gulf State's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 12
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing
estimates.
The bank said in a bourse filing that net profit for the
three months to the end of March was 9.78 million dinars ($32.4
million), compared to 8.73 million dinars in the year-earlier
period.
KAMCO Investment Company forecast the bank would post net
profit of 11.86 million dinars during the quarter, with Global
Investment House estimating a net profit of 11.40 million
dinars.
Gulf Bank attributed the net profit rise to an increase in
net interest income, which rose 8.8 percent to 31.2 million
dinars.
($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)