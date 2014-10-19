Oct 19 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the Gulf
state's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 11.2 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters
calculations.
The bank made a net profit for the three months to the end
of September of 10.9 million dinars ($37.8 million), compared to
9.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period.
Gulf Bank didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters
calculated the figure based on the bank's financial statement
for the first nine months of the year.
Net profit for the first nine months of the year rose by 10
percent to 26.5 million dinars, compared to 24.1 million dinars
in the year-earlier period, the bank said.
Global Investment House had forecast a third-quarter net
profit of 10.1 million dinars, while EFG Hermes forecast a net
profit of 8.3 million dinars
(1 US dollar = 0.2887 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)