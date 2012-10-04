* QIB, FGB issues trading above par in secondary market
* Borrowers capped deal size, leaving much demand unmet
* Gap between sukuk, conventional bonds narrowing
* FGB sukuk may still offer better value than QIB issue
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Oct 4 Deals from two major banks this
week have reopened the Gulf debt market after an extended summer
lull, and highlighted the lower yields that investors in the
region are settling for as liquidity continues to far outstrip
supply.
Qatar Islamic Bank returned to the market on
Wednesday after two years away with a $750 million, five-year
sukuk at a profit rate of 2.5 percent. Order books for the sukuk
were $6 billion.
This followed an oversubscribed conventional deal from Abu
Dhabi's First Gulf Bank earlier in the week, which
secured the bank's lowest-ever yield and coupon.
FGB was the first major Gulf borrower to issue after an
extended summer lull, luring supply-starved investors.
"We expect that Gulf deals will continue to attract demand
but not all issues will be a steal for investors," said Mark
Watts, head of fixed income in the asset management group at
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"Despite the performance or pricing of recent deals, the
regional new issues are many times oversubscribed, clearly
indicating a lot of pent-up demand for the regional credits."
For borrowers, historically low U.S. Treasury and deposit
rates, as well as excess liquidity in the market, have helped to
push yields lower. Also, the euro zone's debt crisis has shifted
investor attention towards safe-haven credits.
"With a fragile global economy, a precarious and uncertain
euro zone and the U.S. still in recovery mode, we can expect
investors to start viewing the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) as
a safe haven now more than ever, which will increase demand and
lower yields," said Jason Kabel, head of fixed income at Bank of
London and The Middle East.
"Of course if the supply of Gulf bonds and sukuk were to
suddenly increase materially, then the shift in the
supply/demand forces would cause yields to increase."
SECONDARY SUPPORT
Both the FGB and QIB issues were supported in the secondary
market and trading above par on Thursday, despite the tight
pricing, in part because the borrowers chose to cap deal size,
leaving a large level of demand unmet.
FGB priced its $650 million, five-year bond at a spread of
210 basis points over midswaps, in line with its existing sukuk
issue that was sold in January and also matures in 2017.
Its latest bond was bid at 100.25 cents to
the dollar on Thursday to yield 2.808 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
QIB's new sukuk, issued at 2.5 percent, was
bid at 100.3 cents to the dollar and yielded 2.436 percent.
The bank's only other existing bond, another $750 million
sukuk issued in 2010 at 3.856 percent and maturing in 2015
, was bid at 105.30 cents to the dollar to yield
just 2.023 percent on Thursday morning.
Earlier this year, a big supply/demand imbalance for sukuk
let issuers of those instruments price at yields significantly
lower than they could achieve for conventional bonds. But recent
market movements suggest this gap is narrowing because demand
for conventional bonds has also become overwhelming.
Spreads on HSBC Nasdaq Dubai's GCC sukuk index have remained
stable at about 215 bps in the last month, whereas spreads for
the GCC conventional index have tightened 11 bps since Sept. 5.
In the last three months, spreads have tightened 16.4
percent on the conventional index and 14.5 percent for the sukuk
index.
COMPARATIVE
Comparing this week's two deals, "QIB, rated one notch below
FGB at A, was able to price tighter because of the sukuk format
and the rarity of Qatari names in the market," said Thomas
Christie, fixed income sales trader at Rasmala Investment Bank
in Dubai said.
But FGB's outstanding $500 million, five-year sukuk, issued
earlier this year at a profit rate of 4.046 percent
, still offers better value, he added.
"They are yielding more or less the same on a yield-to-
maturity basis but the FGB matures 10 months before QIB," he
noted. "Plus it's one notch better-rated, and you get a larger
profit rate on the FGB."
The FGB sukuk was bid at 106.15 cents to the dollar on
Thursday to yield 2.519 percent, about 8 bps more than the new
QIB sukuk.
On Thursday, another Qatari lender, Qatar International
Islamic Bank, announced a roadshow beginning Oct. 7
for a possible sukuk issue, a further sign that regional primary
markets are open for business once again.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)