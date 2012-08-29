* Abu Dhabi's NBAD issues big bond during Ramadan
* Gulf issuance, secondary market trade expand
* Foreign investors take growing share of bonds
* "Gulf premium" narrows
* Some fear global exposure may destabilise market
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, Aug 29 When Abu Dhabi's biggest bank
issued a $750 million bond in August, strong investor demand
underlined how well most Gulf banks are riding out the global
financial crisis. The issue also sent another signal: that the
region's debt market is growing strongly and, increasingly,
integrating with overseas markets.
The seven-year bond from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which
attracted about $4.5 billion of orders from investors, was
issued in the third week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
In past years, the Gulf bond market has slowed dramatically
during Ramadan, as fasting traders and investors reduce their
working hours. So the fact that NBAD's bond emerged during
Ramadan this year showed how the market's expansion is changing
issuance and trading patterns, analysts and traders said.
"The windows available for issuers have become much tighter
and the emphasis is now on swift execution of primary deals.
This shows the regional market is maturing, and adapting to
global conditions," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of NBAD's markets
strategy unit.
"It's largely a matter of perception - people assume that
the markets in this region are closed for business during
Ramadan, but that is not the case. If market fundamentals are
conducive enough, deals will get done."
The bond market's growth could benefit economies in the Gulf
by giving corporations a new source of funding as traditional
sources languish. Bank lending growth is being constrained in
many countries by a pull-back of European banks, which have been
hit by problems in their home markets; public offers of shares
in the Gulf have been limited by volatile stock markets.
But a bigger bond market in the Gulf also carries risks.
When the market was small, its isolation from the rest of the
world gave it stability; as it expands and attracts more foreign
investors, it may become more vulnerable to the swings in
sentiment that have plagued overseas markets during the crisis.
GROWTH
Gulf Arab companies and governments have issued over $25
billion of conventional and Islamic bonds so far this year in
both foreign and local currencies, according to Thomson Reuters
data. That already matches last year's total of $26 billion, and
puts the Gulf comfortably on course this year to exceed the 2010
amount of $30 billion.
Secondary market trading of bonds in the Gulf remains much
less active than it is in Europe and the United States, partly
because many Gulf investors have traditionally bought bonds to
hold them until maturity. But trading has been picking up.
A survey by the Emerging Markets Trade Association of 59
investors, including most major asset managers and funds, showed
the Middle East accounted for 7.2 percent of emerging markets
bond trade in the second quarter of this year, down from 7.7
percent in the first quarter but up from 6.2 percent in the last
quarter of 2011. Turkey dominated activity in the Middle East
but the Gulf is becoming more important, traders said.
One reason for the increase in activity appears to be the
growth of Gulf investment funds. After 18 months of high oil
prices, they are flush with cash, while the global crisis and
ultra-low interest rates abroad have made overseas markets less
attractive. This has encouraged some funds to keep money in the
region, where much of it goes into bonds.
Another reason is increasing foreign investor interest in
the Gulf. With economies in the region still growing comfortably
and most governments posting big budget surpluses, the region
has become a safe haven for some foreign funds.
This trend can be seen in the rising proportions of Gulf
bonds sold to foreign investors. Over 70 percent of NBAD's bond
was placed in Europe and Asia, with only 25 percent allocated to
the Middle East; in the past, more than half of most Gulf bond
deals could be expected to go to Middle Eastern investors.
"In general, regional markets are getting more integrated
with global markets each year, with offshore investors
contributing a large part of allocations in primary markets and
secondary market trading volumes," said Biswajit Dasgupta, head
of treasury and trading at Invest AD in Abu Dhabi.
SPREADS
The surge in demand for Gulf bonds has reduced - though not
entirely removed - the "Gulf premium", the higher cost that bond
issuers in the region pay compared to issuers with the same
credit rating elsewhere in the world.
In the past, investors demanded this premium because of the
Gulf market's illiquid nature and the political risks in the
region. Political dangers remain, including tensions over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme, but these no longer deter
yield-hungry foreign investors to the same degree.
Late last year, the yield on Qatar's sovereign dollar bond
maturing in January 2022 was 1.1 percentage points above the
yield on a similar Chilean bond maturing in September 2021 -
even though Qatar's credit is rated two notches higher than
Chile's by Standard & Poor's. By this month, the gap had
narrowed to 0.7 percentage point.
The yield on the Dubai government's $750 million bond has
plunged from 7.75 percent at issue in October 2010 to about 5.2
percent currently - an impressive drop for an emirate which lies
across the Gulf from Iran and is still repairing the damage from
a major corporate debt crisis in 2009.
The arrival of the Gulf's bond market on the global stage is
both pleasing and worrying for traders and investors. On the
downside, it means local investors now have to compete with
foreigners for allocations of popular bonds at issue, and may
not get as much as they want.
Flows of foreign money into the region could push bond
yields down to unreasonably low levels, some investors fear. And
the presence of large amounts of foreign funds could set the
market up for a crash if, in response to some global
development, those funds suddenly pull out.
"Activity levels during the last few weeks are encouraging
for how the rest of the year could be in terms of trading
volumes and primary activity," NBAD's Bhogaita said.
"But having an increasingly global investor base, while
great for the development of this market, means we are far more
correlated to international factors than was previously the
case."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)