* First conventional Gulf bond since summer
* Liquidity constraints still evident
* Other issuers hoping to sell deals
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Commercial Bank of Dubai priced a
comeback deal on Tuesday but failed to quell concerns about
liquidity in the Middle East.
The lender printed a US$400m five-year bond at par to yield
4% in the first conventional deal by a non-sovereign from the
region since Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank pulled a trade in
September.
Leads, though, admitted it was hard going. "These deals are
getting tougher," said one.
Tighter liquidity has been a feature of the Gulf region for
several months, and with year-end approaching many banks are
even more reluctant to lend money.
Commercial Bank of Dubai (Baa1/A- by Moody's/Fitch) did
manage to get a decent bid from banks, which took 49% of the
paper, with private banks and fund managers allocated 25% and
22% each.
What was notable, however, was that the Middle East take-up
was less dominant than is typically seen in regional bank deals.
Only half was placed with Middle East accounts, while Europe got
28%, and the UK and Asia 11% each.
"Did all the local accounts we'd like come in? No," said a
second banker close to the deal. "But we did see local demand."
That was in contrast to ADCB, which struggled to generate any
significant regional interest for its deal.
"We have to be realistic," added the banker. "Local banks
are now takers of cash."
Worries have grown throughout the year that Gulf sovereigns
and their banks are coming under pressure from sustained low oil
prices.
No Gulf bank had issued a senior conventional bond since
Bank of Sharjah sold a US$500m 2020 deal on June 1. National
Bank of Abu Dhabi subsequently issued a Tier 1, while a few
sukuk have priced in recent weeks.
The Commercial Bank of Dubai trade is making bankers
reassess what is possible both in terms of size and price. On
Monday as the bank was finishing investor meetings, it released
initial price thoughts and said it was eyeing a benchmark size.
An update the following day then said to expect an issue
size of US$350m at a 4% yield, before the deal was launched and
priced for US$400m.
"The concept of benchmark around GCC trades is going to
change," said a third banker close to the deal. "Issuers are not
looking for huge amounts of liquidity as they are not growing
their asset bases."
NEW DYNAMIC
Pricing is also having to take into account the harsher
backdrop. Commercial Bank of Dubai has a May 2018 bond that
leads spotted at a Z-spread of 175bp, although on Tradeweb the
bond was at plus 167bp.
While IPTs were vague at low-mid 200s over mid-swaps, the
market took that to mean plus 225-237.5bp. Pricing was then
adjusted to a yield as the issuer sought to lock in a specific
level. At 4%, the bond was priced in spread terms at 232bp over
mid-swaps.
That meant the bond came only marginally inside the wide end
of IPTs. As for the new issue premium, many Gulf banks' senior
curves are flat. ADCB, for example, has June 2018s that were
trading at a Z-spread of 127bp, according to Tradeweb, and March
2020s at plus 133bp.
Under that pretext, the new issue concession for Commercial
Bank of Dubai was 45-50bp.
A lead banker, however, argued that a more relevant way
investors thought about fair value was to consider the short-end
of the curve of a recent issuer, such as Qatar Islamic Bank,
which is much steeper.
QIB (A-/A+) printed a five-year sukuk last month, which one
lead had at a Z-spread of 135bp. QIB also has October 2017s,
which he had at plus 103bp, suggesting the curve was worth
10-11bp a year.
Applying a similar amount for Commercial Bank of Dubai's
curve extension gets to around 200bp over mid-swaps, based on
where leads spotted the 2018s, though the banker said another
5-10bp should be added for the conventional format.
"The NIP is higher for conventional bonds than sukuk," he
said.
Using QIB's curve as a proxy, therefore, and taking into
account the conventional format means the new Commercial Bank of
Dubai bond came 20-25bp back of fair value.
Irrespective of what the concession is - and it's an
unscientific process in this case - there's little doubt that
Gulf credits need to pay more to clear their trades.
"It's a new dynamic," said the second banker.
Another would-be issuer, Gulf Investment Corporation, has
delayed its deal more than a week after completing a roadshow as
it remains unwilling to pay the levels needed to succeed.
Still, more issuers are putting their hats in the ring with
National Bank of Oman out with initial price thoughts of high 7%
area for a perpetual non-call five Additional Tier 1 offering.
Albaraka Turk will also hope to get support from Middle East
investors for a Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond, for which it
will begin a roadshow later this week.
Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
Natixis and Standard Chartered were the leads on the Commercial
Bank of Dubai deal.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)