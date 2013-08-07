* Big demand for Bahrain, Shuweihat bonds doesn't signal
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Aug 7 Two Gulf Arab borrowers have
attracted heavy investor demand for international bond sales in
the past two weeks, but higher yield premiums are prompting many
other potential issuers in the region to seek alternative
funding sources.
U.S. dollar bond issuance in the Gulf, conventional and
sukuk, stands at about $17.3 billion year-to-date, up from $11.4
billion in the same period a year ago, according to data from
Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
But the vast majority of this year's total was issued before
late May, when U.S. Treasury yields began rising sharply on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start cutting
back its monetary stimulus this year.
Since late May, new international bond issuance has been
modest, and most borrowers who have come to market appeared to
have special reasons for wanting to raise funds quickly.
Borrowers who need money less urgently have held off on
issuing - and since general yield levels are still much higher
than they were in May, borrowers are exploring options such as
bank loans and tapping their own cash flows, which are healthy
because of strong economic growth in the Gulf.
"With U.S. yields still higher by 100 basis points from the
May levels, immediate recovery to issued levels looks tough,"
Biswajit Dasgupta, head of treasury and trading at Abu Dhabi
asset manager Invest AD, said of the recent rise in Gulf yields.
DEMAND
Bahrain issued a $1.5 billion bond late last month which
generated order books of nearly $8 billion. The bond
has performed well since issue; it was yielding
6.15 percent in the secondary market on Tuesday, down from 6.20
percent at issue.
Similarly, an $825 million project bond issued by Abu
Dhabi's Shuweihat 2 (S2) power and water plant,
issued at 6.0 percent, was yielding 5.78 percent on Tuesday.
But these performances should not be taken as a sign of the
general mood in the market. Both bonds are performing well
because of scarcity value - little other debt has been issued in
recent weeks - and because the issuers were willing to pay high
premiums: in Bahrain's case, a coupon of over 6.0 percent for a
BBB-rated sovereign issue.
Bahrain appeared to need the cash fairly quickly to cover
its rising budget deficit; Shuweihat was a project bond, and the
project behind it was subject to deadlines.
"Both issues were priced to leave some money on the table
for investors, which in my view was smart given the market
conditions, at a time when the interest rate view had softened
after a fairly brutal sell-off. So some people were looking to
get back in," Dasgupta said.
Other potential Gulf bond issuers, which just three months
ago might have tapped the market opportunistically to raise
cheap funds, are now reconsidering their strategies.
During past episodes of volatility in the market for
conventional bonds, sukuk have been an attractive option for
issuers, because global supply of sukuk has not kept pace with
demand from cash-rich pools of Islamic funds. The imbalance has
allowed sukuk to be issued more cheaply than conventional debt.
This year, however, sukuk have not been spared the impact of
rising U.S. yields. Spreads on Gulf Cooperation Council
conventional bonds widened an average of 57.8 bps between May 22
and June 26, the period of most volatility, while spreads on
Gulf sukuk widened 45 bps - not much of an outperformance. The
absolute difference in spreads between conventional bonds and
sukuk at the start of this month was just 13 bps.
Sukuk sales in the Gulf total just under $15 billion
year-to-date, down from $19.8 billion a year earlier, according
to Zawya. The figures include local currency sukuk sales.
BANK FINANCING
So bank financing is re-emerging as a more accessible and
cost-efficient alternative to debt capital markets in the Gulf -
at least for now.
"Companies in the region are already exploring other
options, especially in the bank market, thus taking advantage of
their own improved credit metrics as well as the fact that many
banks in the region are very liquid and need to grow their loan
books," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy at
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
In the United Arab Emirates, for example, bank deposits were
up 6.7 percent year-to-date in May while total bank lending was
up only 2.9 percent. As recently as the end of 2011, outstanding
loans exceeded deposits; now deposits exceed loans by 10
percent, according to central bank data.
The increase in excess deposits is continuing to push down
banks' funding costs - the one-year Emirates interbank offered
rate is at a multi-year low of 1.27 percent, down
from 1.37 percent in mid-May - and raising pressure on the banks
to extend corporate loans at lower rates.
The borrower-friendly conditions in the loan market can be
seen in a spate of renegotiations of loan deals by Dubai
entities over the last several months.
Last month, Dubai Duty repriced a $1.75 billion, six-year
loan facility from 325 bps over the London interbank offered
rate to 225 bps over on a dirham-denominated tranche and 250 bps
over on a U.S. dollar tranche.
In June luxury hotel chain Jumeirah Group, part of the Dubai
Holding conglomerate which has seen some of its units
restructure debt, secured a six-year, $1.4 billion loan at an
aggressive margin of only 275 bps over the London interbank
offered rate. Jumeirah had been seen by the market as a
candidate for a bond issue.
A Dubai-based syndicated loan banker at a European bank said
the pricing on the Jumeirah deal was "too tight" for his bank to
participate - but cash-flush UAE banks were keen to participate.
Some borrowers, such as Dubai mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim Holding, have had enough cash on their balance sheets to
hold off on issuing bonds.
Earlier this year, MAF announced it would issue a hybrid
bond to help finance its buyout of Carrefour's stake
in a joint venture; it said it already had enough liquidity on
hand for the deal, but wanted to issue a bond to ensure no risk
to its credit rating. MAF subsequently said it was delaying the
issue because of market conditions.
In the case of Saudi Arabia, companies that might have
issued bonds in the international market may now choose to issue
in the country's liquid riyal-denominated bond market.
In May a senior executive at Saudi dairy firm Almarai
hinted at a preference for an international bond
issue, but last month the company appointed banks to structure a
hybrid bond which, sources familiar with the situation said, is
likely to be riyal-denominated.
Because of ample market liquidity, riyal bonds have been
outperforming dollar debt. The yield on Saudi Electricity Co's
riyal bond maturing in 2029 has
tightened 1 bp since June 18 to 1.47 percent, while the yield on
its dollar bond maturing in 2023 has widened 35
bps to 3.97 percent.
"Some prospective borrowers, especially in Saudi, who may
have been considering diversifying into dollar funding may
prefer to use the local currency market if the difference in
borrowing costs between the two is too big," said Bhogaita.
"Local currency-denominated issuance is an alternative to
international bond sales as issuers scrutinise cost of funding
more closely."
