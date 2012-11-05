* Gulf ally Cameron praises Arab Spring
* Britain hopes to secure defence deals
* Contrast causes tension
By Mohammed Abbas
DUBAI, Nov 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron sought to balance concern over human rights in Gulf Arab
states with winning lucrative arms deals for Britain as he
started a tour of the region on Monday.
Cameron said supported calls for greater democracy in the
Middle East and that the British government was engaging Gulf
states - some of which are trying to stifle political unrest -
on their human rights record.
But discussions would show "respect and friendship," he
said, recognising that governments have bridled at foreign
criticism.
Cameron arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday and
will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday before travelling to another
destination in the Middle East.
High on his agenda will be selling the BAE Systems-built
Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.
BAE officials say the Emirates has shown interest in
ordering up to 60 Typhoons. He will also talk to UAE officials
about how to develop a "strategic air defence relationship",
including collaboration on military aerospace equipment.
Saudi Arabia has also signalled it might place a second
substantial order of Typhoons on top of the 72 jets it has
already acquired, Cameron's office said.
COMPLICATIONS
However, the British prime minister's trip is complicated by
human rights issues as Gulf nations struggle to contain protests
inspired by the Arab Spring and Western nations weigh up their
own strategic and commercial interests.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have both bridled
at criticism by the British parliament, media and human rights
groups over their lack of democracy and stifling of dissent.
Cameron himself has also been taken to task at home for
muting criticism of pro-Western Gulf nations - and trying to
sell them arms - in comparison to his strident support for the
opposition in other Arab struggles such as Libya and Syria.
Meeting students in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Cameron said: "I'm
a supporter of the Arab Spring, the opportunity of moving
towards more open societies, more open democracies, I think is
good for the Middle East, for North Africa."
Later in Dubai, he said of his visit to Saudi Arabia: "On
human rights, there are no no-go areas in this relationship. We
discuss all of these things but we also show respect and
friendship to a very old ally and partner."
He also said it was legitimate to promote British business
the purpose of his trip was "to help Britain compete and thrive
in the global race".
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, who
was with Cameron as he showed off the Typhoon at an airfield,
said commercial links had not been impacted by politics.
Asked about the prospects of Britain winning the possible
order for the aircraft, he said: "I think these things are
complicated, they take time of course."
Gargash also said the West should be wary of supporting
opposition groups born out of the Arab Spring protests.
"Many people are still caught in the euphoria of the Arab
Spring, but in reality what we're seeing currently in the Arab
Spring is basically an entrenchment of conservative religious
parties. They're taking control," Gargash said.
COMMON INTEREST
Gulf rulers are wary of parties linked to the Muslim
Brotherhood, which won power in Egypt after last year's popular
uprising. Western governments also fear the Arab Spring could
usher in hardline Islamist rule in the place of authoritarian
but pro-Western governments.
The United Arab Emirates has been criticised for its
response to the Arab Spring.
The European Parliament last month expressed "great concern
about assaults, repression and intimidation" against rights
activists. Human Rights Watch says the UAE's record has
"worsened significantly" in recent months.
Gargash said criticism of the UAE was often exaggerated and
inaccurate, and while not perfect, the Emirates has a "forward
looking, secular, and open" agenda.
A major oil exporter and regional business hub, the UAE
arrested about 60 local Islamists in recent months, accusing
them of belonging to the banned Muslim Brotherhood and
conspiring to overthrow the government.
Britain has historic ties with Gulf Arab states, many of
them former British protectorates.
Areas of mutual interest include opposition to Iran,
counter-terrorism, and securing oil supplies. The Foreign Office
says British exports to the region are worth 17 billion pounds
($27.44 billion), on a par with China and India combined.