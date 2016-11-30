(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)
* End of 2017, early 2018 for possible stake sales - CEO
* Sees firms interesting "global strategic buyers" - CEO
* Stakes in TechnoScan and Metito Holdings for sale -
sources
By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, Nov 30 Private equity firm Gulf Capital
plans to sell some of its investments towards the end of 2017
and early 2018 as market sentiment and the regional economy
improve, its chief executive told Reuters.
Karim El Solh declined to say which stakes the Abu
Dhabi-based company, one of the biggest private equity firms in
the region, was considering offloading but said that they would
be appealing to global strategic buyers.
Sources familiar with the situation said Gulf Capital's
stake in Egyptian medical firm TechnoScan and its remaining
stake in utility business Metito Holdings were both for sale.
"Regionally, over the next two years, as the market comes
back and economies recover, we will consider some regional
exits," El Solh said in an interview.
"I can see the exits coming more towards the end of 2017 and
early 2018 as the regional markets recover and investor
sentiment comes back," he said.
Economies in the Gulf have been hurt by the slide in oil
prices since the middle of 2014, which has hit spending by
governments dependent on energy revenues and sapped consumer
confidence. Economists think regional growth could rebound
slightly in 2017, on the assumption oil prices pick up.
Despite the slowdown in growth, merger and acquisition
activity in the Gulf has been relatively brisk in 2016 as the
low oil prices have pushed family-owned businesses to spin-off
assets and state-linked companies to consolidate.
Notable deals include Gulf-based Adeptio's acquisition of a
67 percent stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) from a
wealthy Kuwaiti family for about $2.35 billion, and the merger
of Abu Dhabi's two largest banks, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and First Gulf Bank, in a deal due to be
completed early next year.
Gulf Capital said this month it had acquired a controlling
stake in Sporter.com, an online retailer of sports and nutrition
supplements in the Gulf region, while it bought Saudi Arabian
food and drinks distributor Multibrands in May.
Once Gulf Capital's investments reach the five-year mark,
the firm starts to actively plan for a sale, El Solh said.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to close some
interesting global exits in the near future despite the soft
regional economic environment," he said.
"Some of our companies with a global geographic footprint, a
fast growth rate and a large diversified customer base will be
appealing to global strategic buyers."
Gulf Capital acquired its stake in Dubai-based Metito in
2006 and the company has established itself as the largest
privately owned water group in the Middle East, with a focus on
developing markets. In July 2014, it sold 32 per cent of the
company to Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries, leaving it with a 23.8 per cent stake.
In November 2009 it purchased a 75 percent holding in
TechnoScan, the largest chain of medical diagnostic imaging
centres in the Middle East.
